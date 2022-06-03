The Canberra Times
19-year-old man charged with being accessory to 2021 murder of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 4 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Glenn Walewicz was murdered at the door of his unit in June 2021. Picture: Supplied

Homicide detectives have made their first arrest in the year-long investigation into a targeted Canberra killing, charging a teenager with being an accessory to murder.

