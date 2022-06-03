Homicide detectives have made their first arrest in the year-long investigation into a targeted Canberra killing, charging a teenager with being an accessory to murder.
The 19-year-old Dunlop man was taken into custody on Friday over the death of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz, 48, almost a year ago.
Advertisement
He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Police, who have previously confirmed Mr Walewicz's killing was a targeted attack, are yet to charge anyone with committing the murder.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Walewicz was shot once in the chest with what is understood to be a .22 rifle when he answered the door of his unit inside the Connorville Gardens complex in Mansfield Place, Phillip, around 11.45pm on June 10 last year.
A woman was at the unit with Mr Walewicz at the time of the incident.
Anyone who has any information about the murder of Mr Walewicz is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 6821216.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.