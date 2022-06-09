Pataky is on screen for most of the feature and she's a capable action hero. I particularly liked the choreography for the film's handful of fight scenes. Pataky can take and give a punch or a high kick. While I love magic realism in films, it is challenging the suspension of disbelief when a cast seem to have Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon level martial arts skills. This film is just old fashioned fisticuffs and MacGyver-level ingenuity.