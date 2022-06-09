The ACT government has added more than 40 new qualifications to its list of in-demand skills, as developing industries bound ahead without the workers necessary to sustain them.
The Skills Needs List, released annually by the government, was developed based on feedback from business and identifies which areas of vocational education require investment.
Advertisement
The list spans 121 qualifications which correspond with 175 occupations from hairdressers, to physiotherapists and roof plumbers.
Certificate III in Renewable Energy is one of the new additions to the list, with renewable energy electricians in high demand in the territory, according to the owner of a solar and electrical company.
"I think it's very clear that there is a lag between [skills and] the current needs of the economy - and particularly here in the ACT, where there's very significant take up in the renewable energy sector," Scott Girvan, owner of ACT Smart Solar and Electrical said.
Mr Girvan, who relies on subcontractors, said he needs about three to assist with projects but currently can only regularly rely on one.
The public sector's stable employment of a large portion of the Canberra workforce throughout COVID has translated to more demand for Mr Girvan's services, he said.
"There's been a surge in take-up of people wanting renewable energy, wanting electrical projects, residentially, so we're flat out meeting that demand of the increased take-up in the sector."
While there are seven certificates related to renewable energy included on the list, none of them are offered at Canberra Institute of Technology, the ACT's only public TAFE.
In a statement, Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt welcomed the updated list, but said "much more is still needed for Canberra's businesses".
"The business community understands that there are no easy fixes for this complex problem. But they do want to know that the government understands the impact and the scale of the problem," Mr Catt said.
The chamber's submission ahead of the ACT's 2022-23 budget identified the current shortages as a crisis, and said they extended far beyond vocational education and training.
"It includes skilled professionals in a range of sectors such as law, accounting, engineering, science, and technology," the submission states.
"This is especially significant for key capability areas within our economy, as many (including defence, cybersecurity, education, and renewable energy) are currently experiencing shortages and will continue to be vulnerable unless action is taken."
READ MORE:
The peak body is calling for the government to comprehensively address shortages, by promoting the private sector interstate, improving access to child care and speeding up occupational approval permits and clearances among other methods.
The Australian National University's Professor Kailing Shen, whose research work covers the labour market, said businesses could attract employees by improving the output of information on careers they offer, broadening their requirements when advertising jobs and promoting internally to build up strong leadership.
Professor Shen also said government's in the future will likely come to terms with the transferable nature of skills.
Advertisement
"In 10 years, will ACT still publish their skill needs in this list, in this format? That might not be the case."
"For example, someone who has been a teacher, or in government position, they might have the skills that are very much alike in another occupation, so skills actually have transfer-ability."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.