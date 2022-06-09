The ACT government is closing the Nicholls (Gold Creek) COVID-19 testing centre.
The centre will close for good at 3.50pm Friday, and staff will transferred to the Mitchell drive-through testing centre, ACT Health says.
"This will allow the current Canberra Health Services staff at Mitchell to be redeployed to Canberra Hospital and elsewhere across the healthcare system as needed," it said in a statement.
As part of this change, the Mitchell centre will not be doing PCR tests on Saturday. Staff will be handing out rapid antigen tests on the day, though.
"From Sunday June 12, the Mitchell drive-through testing centre will open for all age groups. Previously only people aged 5 and over could use this facility. A new dedicated 'Park and Test' bay will be set-up to allow children and babies under 5 years to get tested," it said.
From Tuesday, the Mitchell centre will operate with expanded opening hours, opening from 8am instead of 10.30am daily. It will continue to close at 6pm.
It will be open 10.30am-6pm on Monday's public holiday, as will testing centres at Garran (7.30am to 9pm), Holt Capital Pathology (8am to noon) and Kambah (8am to noon).
There are no changes to the testing centres at Holt, Garran, Kambah and Winnunga Nimmityjah will continue to operate as normal.
