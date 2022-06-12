The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List: Maria Doogan receives OAM

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 12 2022 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired magistrate Maria Doogan at the Kingston foreshore on Saturday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The daughter of Polish refugees who spent her working life in the public service as a prosecutor, coroner and magistrate, Canberra's Maria Doogan has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the law and the judiciary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.