The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police watching Monaro Highway with double demerits for long weekend as ski season opens

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stopping and breath-testing motorists on the Kosciuszko Road on Friday. picture: NSW Police

Extra police have been deployed to Jindabyne, at the foot of the Snowy Mountains, ahead of a double demerits weekend in both NSW and the ACT, in which thousands of drivers will be heading through Canberra to the snowfields for the opening of the ski season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.