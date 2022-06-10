Extra police have been deployed to Jindabyne, at the foot of the Snowy Mountains, ahead of a double demerits weekend in both NSW and the ACT, in which thousands of drivers will be heading through Canberra to the snowfields for the opening of the ski season.
A high visibility police operation has also been set up in the ACT. It will focus on speeding and use of mobile phones, and will have police roadside testing for drink- and drug-affected drivers.
Special events are planned at Perisher and Thredbo to mark the huge season opening and more snow showers are forecast over the weekend. Perisher Valley is expecting a maximum of zero degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
NSW resorts are reporting the best pre-season snowfalls in 22 years, with Thredbo receiving a pre-season depth of 125cm.
Jindabyne will become a mini-command post for the Monaro district police during the season. Superintendent John Klepczarek appealed to motorists to take care and for people to stay safe.
NSW police have launched Operation Snowsafe, bolstering patrols through the region and targeting road safety, anti-social behaviour and personal safety.
"After two years of lockdowns and disruptions, we are expecting a huge season this year and we want to make sure everyone has a great time - but not at the expense of the safety of others," Superintendent Klepczarek said.
The Monaro Highway, which delivers road users to the snowfields, has had a number of major crashes in the past month.
The double demerits period began at midnight on Thursday and will end at midnight on Monday. Double demerits also apply to illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seat belt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.
In 2018, the last year of a non-COVID affected ski season, five people were killed and 90 injured in the Snowy Monaro regional area. Speed and fatigue were contributing factors in almost every instance.
Drivers have been warned that anyone caught speeding more than 30km/h over the limit in NSW could face immediate licence suspension and possibly the impounding of their vehicle.
The LiveTraffic site reports that the link road between Guthega and Perisher has been closed due to snow since June 6, as is the Kosciuszko Rd beyond Perisher. Two-wheel drive cars are required to carry snow chains in Kosciuszko National Park.
The Snowy Mountains Highway is open and clear but a number of other roads in the immediate area, including the Kings Cross Rd between Selwyn and Cabramurra, are closed.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
