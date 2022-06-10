Embrace the negativity - and thrive. Because it means you're having a crack.
That was Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's advice for Jack Wighton after the NSW Blues centre starred on the State of Origin stage. Despite all the Sydney knockers.
Wighton returned to the Raiders "pretty sore" after Origin I on Wednesday night, but was likely to back up for the Green Machine's big clash against the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park on Saturday night.
The 29-year-old's been one of Canberra's best all NRL season, but he took his game to another level to be clearly the Blues' best player in the loss to Queensland.
He scored their opening try, was NSW's main offensive threat and his defence was brutal.
All that despite the Sydney media questioning whether he should have even been in the side.
Stuart said that showed the maturity of the 2020 Dally M medallist, who has grown into a genuine leader at the Raiders.
"He played the game that we all know he's got in him," he said.
"There was some doubt and speculation about whether he should be picked in the starting 13.
"Jack was the best player for NSW on [Wednesday] and deserves every little bit of credit that he gets.
"He has to embrace the negativity of last week and the best way to embrace it is by doing what he did on the field.
"It shows the maturity in Jack, how he can handle a little bit of negativity.
"It doesn't matter what you do ... you're always going to get negative criticism.
"If you're not getting criticised somewhere you're not having a go.
"You should stand tall and be proud of the criticism because people like Jack coming out and playing that game that's the best way to serve it up."
Stuart expected both Wighton and Maroons prop Josh Papalii to play against the Broncos, who will be a massive test for the Raiders on the back of a six-game winning streak.
But they're coming off a bye and will be without Wighton's NSW centres partner Kotoni Staggs (shoulder).
Papalii was a definite to back up - given he only played 22 minutes for Queensland - and unless Wighton pulled up poorly from Friday's captain's run Stuart was also expecting him to play.
That was just part of being an Origin footballer.
"They're both pretty chirpy this morning. They had some recovery and a rehabilitation session [on Thursday], and both are in good spirits," Stuart said.
"We'll train [Friday] morning and see how they both go. Pap didn't get as much game time as expected so he'll be fine, but Jack's pretty sore.
"I've got no dramas with both of the boys backing up. That's what you do when you play at that level ... you come back and play as a representative player.
"These boys will. They've done it before. I've got no doubt they'll back up and play."
While Papalii and Wighton look set to return to the Raiders line-up, the Green Machine will be without suspended winger Jordan Rapana.
Rapana's tough carries coming out of Canberra's defensive end have been massive over the past month or so, making him a big loss.
But Stuart was looking at the silver linings.
Firstly, there was the opportunity for 20-year-old James Schiller to play his fourth NRL game.
Secondly, it'll give 32-year-old Rapana a week off to freshen up.
"Rapa's suspension, when you look at it, probably comes at a time which is going to help Rapa," Stuart said.
"He's got a couple of injuries that the week off will help him.
"To bring in a young guy like James, who has had a really good start to the season, is exciting.
"It's exciting for him. He brings a lot of energy to the team the way he plays. It's good. I like seeing young blokes get an opportunity early in their careers playing at this level."
NRL ROUND 14
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Semi Valemei, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Broncos squad: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Adam Reynolds (c), 8. Corey Jensen, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Payne Haas, 11. TC Robati, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Cory Paix, 15. Kobe Hetherington, 16. Thomas Flegler, 17. Keenan Palasia. Reserves: 18. Delouise Hoeter, 19. Rhys Kennedy, 20. Jordan Pereira, 21. Brenko Lee, 22. Ryan James, 23. Xavier Willison, 24. Brendan Piakura.
