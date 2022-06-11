The ACT recorded 696 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 4400.
There were 79 people in hospital, with one person in intensive care, though they did not require ventilation.
Of the new cases, 349 were recorded with PCR tests while 347 people self-reported after testing positive on a rapid antigen test.
The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded since March 2020 to 139,894.
About 80.6 per cent of Canberra's five-to-11 year-olds have received one dose of a vaccine while 68.4 per cent have been vaccinated with two doses.
People aged five and over who have two doses has reached 97.3 per cent, while 76.9 per cent of the population aged 16 and over has their booster as well.
The ACT government announced changes to testing centres at the weekend, including the closure of the Gold Creek site from Friday.
The Mitchell drive-through centre will only be distributing RATs on Saturday, to allow staff relocating from the Gold Creek location to set up their operations.
From Sunday, the Mitchell will open for all age groups, whereas it previously only catered to people aged five and over.
A "park and test" bay will be set up to allow children and babies under five years to get tested.
The site will be open on Monday,the Queen's Birthday public holiday for the current hours of 10.30am to 6pm, along with the testing centres at Garran (7.30am to 9pm), Holt Capital Pathology (8am to noon) and Kambah (8am to noon).
