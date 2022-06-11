The Canberra Raiders had the Brisbane Broncos on the rack. Down to one fit man on the bench, with both Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas injured.
But they couldn't land the killer blow and lost 24-18 at Lang Park on Saturday night, with some desperate Brisbane defence holding them out.
The Raiders were guilty of trying to force the issue in the second half as the Broncos wilted and they had five-eighth Jack Wighton held up over the line as they pressed.
It's the sixth time the Green Machine have been held scoreless in the second half and it was the Broncos' seventh win in a row.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead said they were guilty of giving the ball back to the Broncos far too easily as they looked to get back in the game.
"We probably got a bit excited up in their half and started throwing too many offloads," he said.
"The errors were a bit crucial in certain points of the match, we just gifted easy possession back to them."
Reynolds (ribs) would be a massive loss for the Broncos - he was instrumental in the Brisbane win - although he was confident he would be right to play next week.
His kicking game caused Raiders fullback Xavier Savage all sorts of trouble.
One of those kicks forced Savage to fumble and it ended up with Jordan Pereira crossing with some help from former Raider Brenko Lee.
Reynolds combined with halves partner Ezra Mam and fullback Te Maire Martin to send Hernie Farnworth in for the first of his two tries.
Farnworth was another injured, succumbing to a biceps problem in the second half with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters saying it could be a season-ending injury.
Reynolds also caused a Jamal Fogarty misread for Farnworth's second.
But a Fogarty rib tickler forced him off with 20 minutes remaining in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
Fogarty also produced a pinpoint kick for his winger Nick Cotric to fly for to open the Raiders' scoring.
Haas (shoulder) could have bigger ramifications for the NSW Blues as he went off in the first half never to return and he's now in doubt for Origin II in two weeks.
Raiders prop Joe Tapine produced another massive effort, running for 240 metres.
But he also produced a try-saving tackle when Mam looked certain to score.
He almost created one as well, offloading brilliantly for Savage - but the fullback delayed his pass to Fogarty and the chance was lost.
Savage showed flashes of brilliance - a delightful grubber that somehow Corey Oates got to first, as well as another massive break through his electrifying speed - but he also made a couple of errors.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said his young fullback's performances were heading in the right direction.
"He's learning and he's improving every game. It's a tough job, fullback," Stuart said.
"He's learning and each game he's playing better - he's definitely improving very fast."
Adam Elliott (141m) was also excellent in the middle, crashing over for a try to put the Raiders up 18-16 at half-time, but they allowed the Broncos to score early in the second half and couldn't respond.
AT A GLANCE
BRISBANE BRONCOS 24 (Herbie Farnworth 2, Ezra Mam, Jordan Pereira tries; Adam Reynolds 4 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 18 (Nick Cotric, Corey Horsburgh, Adam Elliott tries; Jamal Fogarty 3 goals) at Lang Park. Referee: Grant Atkins.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
