The number of new COVID infections recorded in the ACT was relatively down, while hospital admissions remained steady, according to the latest data.
There were 80 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Saturday 8pm.
Of those, two patients are in the ICU but none are being ventilated.
The ACT recorded 643 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Saturday. Of those, 365 were from PCR tests and 278 from rapid antigen tests.
Of the new cases, 114 were aged between 40 and 49 years.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 68, with a woman in her 70s dying with the virus on Thursday.
From Sunday, the Mitchell drive-through testing centre will be open for all age groups, ACT Health said.
It was previously only available to people aged over five years, but there is now a dedicated park and test bay for children and babies to use.
The Mitchell drive-through will be open from 10.30am to 6pm, including on Sunday and Monday.
From Tuesday it will be open from 8am to 6pm daily.
The double dose vaccination rate in the ACT remains 97.3 per cent for people aged over five years.
Australia has had its worst May on record when it comes to flu cases, prompting experts to warn this season will redefine what it means to be ready for the virus.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
