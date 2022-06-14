Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend
Australian magicians Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler are returning from a residency in Las Vegas to reveal all - their bodies, that is, not the secrets of the illusions they are presenting at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday at 7.30pm. Contains nudity (obviously), sexual references and adult themes. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Written and directed by Cathy Petocz, this new play from Canberra Youth Theatre sees six Canberra teenagers go up to Black Mountain on a double-dare one night. It's a stranger and scarier experience than they expected, with time shifting and a mysterious knife appearing in different forms. What is happening? Will they come out alive? The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm, Sunday at 5pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This is the 13th year of the annual improvisational and experimental sound, film and visual art event. Among this year's artists are: Vanessa Tomlinson (vibraphone) in the duo Clocked Out with Erik Griswold (piano), Monika Brooks (piano and accordion), Jim Denley (flute/saxophone), Sally Ann McIntyre (electronics/radio objects) in a duo with Campbell Walker (experimental film), Clayton Thomas (double bass), Laura Altman (clarinet/objects), Julius Schwing (guitar), James Wilkison (trombone), Niki Johnson (percussion), Clara Pitt (flute), Nick Ashwood (guitar) and Tony Osborne (vocals/electronics). ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 7pm to 11.30pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
Free-Rain Theatre Company presents David Williamson's comedy, first performed in the 1987 but still relevant today. In it, a writer beloved by the critics but not a great commercial success has moved from Melbourne to Sydney with his family to see if he will have more opportunities and better luck. The play explores the differences between Sydney and Melbourne, film, TV and publishing, the complexities of relationships, and artistic and personal integrity and compromise. ACT Hub, Saturday, June 18 at 2pm and 7.30pm then more dates until June 25. See: the littleboxoffice.com.
Comedian Reuben Solo - who gained fame with online sketches - took Ethics for a semester at uni and now likes to sit and think about moral relativism and the nature of the universe and whether or not he is out of pasta. After supporting comedians at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and around Australia, this time he's headlining. Solo will not be completely solo: he will be supported by Fergus Neal. The Street Theatre, Friday June 17 at 8pm. thestreet.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
