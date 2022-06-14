Free-Rain Theatre Company presents David Williamson's comedy, first performed in the 1987 but still relevant today. In it, a writer beloved by the critics but not a great commercial success has moved from Melbourne to Sydney with his family to see if he will have more opportunities and better luck. The play explores the differences between Sydney and Melbourne, film, TV and publishing, the complexities of relationships, and artistic and personal integrity and compromise. ACT Hub, Saturday, June 18 at 2pm and 7.30pm then more dates until June 25. See: the littleboxoffice.com.

