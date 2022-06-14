Road safety enforcement was conducted by ACT Policing throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend as 11 drivers were summonsed to court for offences.
ACT police directed high visibility activities from Friday, June 10 to Monday, June 13.
Over the weekend 1174 random breath tests were conducted, 37 traffic infringement notices were issued and 26 cautions were given.
Drug tests also took place over the weekend with 38 random tests given across the capital.
From these enforcement strategies, 11 drivers were summonsed to court including six for drink driving and two for drug driving.
Yesterday, Rural Patrol members conducted a random breath test operation near Tharwa and a 30-year-old Queensland man was detected with a reading of 0.279 - more than five times the legal 0.05 limit.
The driver was issued an immediate suspension notice and is set to appear in court at a later date.
The ACT road toll stands at 11 for 2022 and ACT Policing continue to urge all driver to slow down and drive to conditions while considering their and other road users' safety.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
