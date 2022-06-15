Efforts to protect the internationally threatened pink-tailed worm-lizard is showing slow signs of pay off, with 74 animals detected at last count, an increase from 61 in 2014.
The native reptile, responsible for the relocation of the bridge along John Gorton Drive and the planning of West Belconnen around its habitat, is found along the rocky slopes of the Molonglo, Murrumbidgee and Queanbeyan river corridors, and adjacent hills in the ACT.
Advertisement
Its vulnerable listing both in the ACT and nationally has seen 30 animals rehomed from Denman Prospect and Ginninderry development areas to created habitat in the Gungahlin grassland reserves, with up to 30 to be translocated in 2022.
While many of its known habitats are within nature reserves, many sites also exist in areas subject to current and future urban development, including the Molonglo Valley, between the Molonglo and Murrumbidgee rivers, West Belconnen and in the Googong-Royalla area, according to a threatened species action plan report released this week.
The report found effectiveness of current management programs in maintaining populations and habitat quality should be evaluated.
Its authors also pointed to a knowledge gap as the effect of recreational pressure on high-quality habitat in conservation areas, particularly in areas adjacent to high density urban development.
Ian Walker, ACT Conservator Flora and Fauna, said to save the species it was vital to create habitat areas for them, which often conflicted with plans to provide housing in the territory.
Mr Walker said, researchers hoped the creation of suitable rocky habitat within the Molonglo River Reserve, would help prevent further decline of the species.
He said areas of the Murrumbidgee River Corridor were a priority for future survey efforts.
"Research on population monitoring methods and habitat requirements, particularly vegetation structure, and the impacts of grazing and fire management on habitat quality, will continue through collaboration with universities and trusts like Ginninderry's," Mr Walker said.
Minister for the Environment Rebecca Vassarotti said the Molonglo reserve, created in 2019, protected the largest known population of pink-tailed worm-lizards in Australia, with approximately 6.5 hectares of habitat created across the reserve.
READ MORE:
"The restored habitat has improved connectivity between previously fragmented populations of the species," Ms Vassarotti said.
"As a government we have been really committed to looking at, wherever possible, how we can look at developing within the urban footprint."
ACT Parks Darren Le-Roux said the Molonglo Valley is one of the strongholds of the pink-tailed worm-lizard habitat.
"In fact, the pink-tailed worm-lizard was actually described and discovered in the Molonglo," he said.
He said the lizards live underneath rocks in the native grasslands and feed off the laver of little ants.
Advertisement
"All this rocky grasslands is really one of the few areas that is quite intact and we've got a great opportunity to establish an extend that habitat," he said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.