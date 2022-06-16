The ACT has recorded more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases, as hospitalisations remain high.
The territory recorded 1015 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Wednesday. Of those, 547 were from PCR tests and 468 from rapid antigen tests.
Advertisement
Of the new cases, 323 were aged 25 to 39.
There were 89 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Wednesday 8pm.
Of those, two patients are in the ICU and one is on ventilation.
The last time daily cases surpassed 1000 was on May 18, when 1098 cases were recorded for the ACT.
New COVID cases in NSW neared 10,000 on Thursday. There were 9117 new cases and 1334 hospitalisations recorded until 4pm Wednesday.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 68.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The Kambah drive through testing centre temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a technical issue on site, ACT Health said,
However, it reopened on Thursday and the technical issue has been fixed.
The ACT Government has lifted the mandate after the advice from the main federal health officials changed.
In recent months, mask-wearing in the terminal has been a source of friction between the airport's owners and the ACT government.
Advertisement
The airport chief executive Stephen Byron said the mandate could have been lifted months ago.
Nations with a female head of state recorded about 40 per cent fewer COVID-19 deaths, according to research from the University of Queensland.
Associate Professor Kelvin Tan said female leaders took "quick and decisive action".
Advertisement
"We found female leaders tend to act promptly and decisively and are more risk-averse towards the loss of human life, which play an essential role in pandemic prevention and outcomes," they said.
"As of December 31, 2020 although the population of Australia was only five times that of NZ, Australia had reported around 13 times more infections and 36 times the number of deaths than the numbers reported by New Zealand."
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.