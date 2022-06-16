The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

O'Connor eager to help Lolesio develop as Test playmaker

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:03am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio is looking to develop into an elite Test flyhalf. Picture: Keegan Carroll

They're in a tense battle for the Wallabies No.10 jumper, but James O'Connor has declared his intention to help Noah Lolesio take the next step in his development as a Test player.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.