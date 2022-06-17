The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Perisher's Blue Cow mountain lifts will beginning spinning on Saturday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Perisher will open its Blue Cow lifts to expand accessible terrain on Saturday after a flood of online criticism from skiers and boarders over long lift queues at the resort during the opening weekend of the snow season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.