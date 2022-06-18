Watergate at 50: the burglary that launched a thousand scandals

The other side of the equation came a couple of weeks later, when Emailgate made a comeback. It had been revealed some years earlier that Hillary Clinton had used her private email account rather than the official government server when she was secretary of state. Now, FBI director James Comey announced he was reopening an investigation. By giving Trump licence to denounce Clinton's "corruption", the decision guaranteed that the last weeks of the campaign would be dominated by this issue. Days before voting day, Comey cleared Clinton.