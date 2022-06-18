The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Richard Playle released from jail after ramming Queanbeyan Police Station gates with gas cylinder on lap

By Blake Foden
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
The car Richard Playle crashed into security gates at Queanbeyan Police Station. Picture: NSW Police

A drink-driver has been released from jail nearly a year after he deliberately rammed his car into security gates at Queanbeyan Police Station in an apparent attempt to cause an explosion.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

