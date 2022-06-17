The Canberra Times
ACT court sentences Joshua Finney, 29, to fully suspended jail term for drunkenly kicking ACT police officer's face

By Toby Vue
Updated June 18 2022 - 12:14am, first published June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Joshua Finney (right) walks out of court, supported by a friend, after being sentenced on Friday for kicking two police officers. Picture: Toby Vue

A martial artist with a violent history has been spared full-time jail for drunkenly kicking two police officers, including one in the face, which his lawyer described as "absolutely reckless" and "appalling".

