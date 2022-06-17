Ainslie man accused of sex offences dating back to 1968

An Ainslie man has been accused of historical sex offences dating back as far as 1968, with three alleged victims named among the 12 charges levelled at him.
The 73-year-old man, who uses a walking frame, breathed heavily as he faced the ACT Magistrates Court from a remote room on Friday morning.
Advertisement
Magistrate Louise Taylor read to him eight charges of indecent assault on a female, relating to two different alleged victims.
She also read out four charges of indecent assault on a male.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The dates given in the charges ranged from 1968 to 1975, and prosecutor Julia Epstein told the court the alleged victims were family members of the defendant.
A Legal Aid duty lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all charges on behalf of the 73-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect the alleged victims' identities.
Ms Taylor granted the man bail without opposition from Ms Epstein.
The case is due back in court on August 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.