Many of the strides the ACT Brumbies have made this season could be put at risk if Rugby Australia pursues a domestic competition.
Chairman Matt Nobbs confirmed to the Canberra Times the Brumbies have benefited from their involvement in Super Rugby Pacific.
Advertisement
Results on the field have improved considerably with Australian franchises lifting their game to match the New Zealand teams.
The Brumbies have also attracted sponsors seeking exposure on both sides of the Tasman, boosting the club's bottom line.
Nobbs did acknowledge the potential benefits of an Australian competition, given the success of the 2021 Super Rugby AU season.
That must, however, be weighed against the advantages of playing against New Zealand opponents.
While Nobbs declared the Brumbies have no firm stance on the possibility of Australia going it alone, he acknowledged the risks of taking such a step.
"It's not my call, I'll leave that up to the guys further up the food chain," Nobbs said. "They'll make a decision in due course, it'll be what's in the best interests of Australian rugby.
"From a Brumbies point of view and a Wallabies point of view, Dave Rennie is on the record saying he would prefer our Super Rugby teams to be playing Kiwi teams.
"From that perspective, we'd prefer to be part of Super Rugby Pacific.
"It comes down to dollars doesn't it. That's what this is about, getting a bigger slice of the broadcast revenue."
MORE RUGBY UNION NEWS:
The comments come after RA chairman Hamish McLennan dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he declared Australia could exit Super Rugby Pacific when the current deal expires at the end of next season.
The move was intended to trigger negotiations over revenue sharing moving forward, with RA chasing a bigger slice of the financial pie.
In doing so, McLennan risked alienating Australia's closest ally, however it seems powerbrokers received the response they had hoped for.
It's understood the revelations have triggered a new round of negotiations in the coming weeks.
All parties involved are eager for certainty regarding 2024, with clubs and governing bodies looking to plan for the future.
MORE A.C.T. BRUMBIES NEWS:
Advertisement
For the Brumbies, that involves negotiating with potential partners seeking firm details before committing to sponsorship deals.
The franchise is currently in the market for a number of sponsors and they're eager to cash in on their on-field success by securing deals before the afterglow begins to fade.
"If you're looking at our front-of-jersey sponsor Ray White, they certainly have a lot more interest if it's a Pacific competition," Nobbs said. "They've got offices in New Zealand, they were keen for it to happen.
"Sponsors are wanting bigger bang for their buck, the international aspect of the competition offers that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.