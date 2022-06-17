Just when it looked like Australia and New Zealand had finally repaired relationships after two years of quarrelling, a new rift has emerged.
This time, however, Australia were the agitators. Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan opening up the possibility of the country leaving their Trans Tasman neighbours for a standalone competition.
It quickly became clear the ploy was a bargaining tactic in discussions over what Super Rugby looks like from 2024 onwards.
The current two-year deal expires next year and all parties involved require clarity regarding future seasons before they can start long-term planning.
Australia is chasing a greater slice of the financial pie.
Stan Sports reportedly tips in around $30 million as part of a broadcast deal with Rugby Australia. Over in New Zealand, Sky Sports pays around $90 million.
Officials here are pushing for a more even distribution model.
But what remains to be seen is whether RA are genuinely willing to walk away from Super Rugby or if this is one almighty bluff.
If it is the former, officials must think long and hard before they make a decision that could change the sport forever.
Of course, there are pros and cons of going it alone. Many question whether Australia can actually fend for itself without their Trans Tasman allies.
In threatening to leave Super Rugby, both financial and performance-based factors must be considered.
The two are intertwined.
Officials point to the success of the 2021 Super Rugby AU season as a clear sign Australia would be better off without New Zealand clubs.
There was a renewed energy and sense of excitement surrounding the sport as the five Australian franchises did battle in a hard-fought, entertaining season.
More than 40,000 fans turned out to watch the Reds defeat the Brumbies in the final.
Just a couple of weeks later the New Zealand sides arrived and the bubble quickly burst. The Kiwi teams were dominant and the excitement quickly dissipated.
Undoubtedly, the early signs were not positive. But as we saw this year, the Australians lifted their game to match the New Zealand teams.
The Waratahs beat the Crusaders. The Brumbies beat the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders and came within a point of knocking off the Blues in a Super Rugby semi-final at Eden Park.
The gap between the two countries has narrowed significantly and it will continue to do so in the coming years.
The flow on effect to the Wallabies is significant. Australian coach Dave Rennie has made his feelings on the matter clear, the only way for players to get better is to continue playing the best in the world.
And this is where the long-term financial consequences come into play.
The sport in Australia is thriving when the Wallabies are thriving.
Crowds are booming, television ratings are up, the commercial deals are rolling in.
That won't happen if the Wallabies are not competitive in the Bledisloe Cup.
But beyond the Bledisloe Cup, RA has a decade of major events in the pipeline.
A British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a men's Rugby World Cup in 2027, the women's World Cup in 2029, the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.
They could provide the financial lifeline the sport has been chasing since the glow of the 2003 World Cup started to dim.
Officials have made no secret the future of the sport hinges on these events. Results are a must if the dollars are going to flow.
Even those within RA agree playing against New Zealand players on a regular basis provides the best chance to enjoy success on and off the field. It's imperative it continues to happen.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
