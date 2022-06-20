Hudson Young will not be wearing blue in Perth on Sunday in Game 2 of the 2022 State of Origin series. He's hoping the day he gets to represent NSW is approaching soon, though, with his game-winning display of skills against Newcastle highlighting the second-rower's X-factor potential.
"There is always that burn to want to be there and want to play Origin," Young said after his audacious kick-chase try on the third tackle to lift Canberra to a 20-18 win on the weekend.
"Every time you watch it, you just want the Blues to get up and hopefully they can get the win in Perth."
Young is in the sort of form that warrants consideration from NSW coach Brad Fittler and his passion for the Blues in State of Origin is an obvious bonus.
Raiders fans have been saying all year how the 24-year-old is one of the most underrated players in the NRL. However his game on the weekend might have turned some more heads in his direction with Young delivering another standout performance for Canberra.
Young is shifting the narrative of his NRL career, from the rookie who was suspended a total of 13 games in 2019 for two ugly eye-gouge incidents, to a highly consistent tackle-breaking machine, with energy to burn and a fierce desire to win for the Green Machine.
"I've put that 2019 season behind me now and I feel like I've been playing some good footy since then," Young said.
"It comes back to the coaches here putting faith in me to pick me week in, week out, and the older boys here are putting their arm around me and supported me through the tough times.
"I feel like I've come through the other side again."
Young said he was riding on the confidence of his recent form when he made the "all or nothing" game-winning play against the Knights, but revealed it wasn't completely unplanned with assistant coach Brett White earning some praise.
"I always muck around at training and do that stuff," he said.
"Every time we do a defence drill, Whitey says we'll do a kicking drill after - so I'll give Whitey a rap.
"I felt like we needed something. Just thankful it ended up coming off."
Young was not far behind the Knights on the way back to Newcastle, with the Raider eager to spend time with his family in the Hunter region during the upcoming week off in the NRL.
Joe Tapine will be with the New Zealand camp for their Test against Tonga, while fellow in-form prop Josh Papalii will again don the Maroons jersey in State of Origin after being named in Billy Slater's Queensland squad.
When Canberra resume their NRL season on July 3 against the Dragons in Wollongong, they should welcome the return of five-eighth Jack Wighton after battling a bout of COVID-19, and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be in the selection mix again following his hamstring injury setback.
Co-captain Elliott Whitehead will be available too, with the match review committee deeming his high shot on Kalyn Ponga a grade one charge, meaning he will escape with a simple $1000 fine.
