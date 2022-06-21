The Canberra Times
Russia's war on Ukraine highlights need for global effort to offer protection for all refugees

By Danijel Malbasa
June 21 2022 - 7:30pm
More than two million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's military offensive, according to the UN. Picture: Getty Images

A week before Russia's war on Ukraine, I framed my refugee visa from two decades ago. A Humanitarian Visa certifying me as a "person of concern" to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to whom protection was owed in order to flee war, violence, and persecution.

