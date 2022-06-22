The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Retired ACT chief justice Helen Murrell selected as NSW ICAC commissioner

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Murrell SC at a ceremonial sitting to mark her retirement as ACT chief justice in March. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The recently retired ACT chief justice has been selected as a commissioner of the NSW anti-corruption watchdog as the agency undergoes a changing of the guard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.