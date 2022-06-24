The Canberra Times
Commonwealth Avenue Bridge to be widened by National Capital Authority: Sally Barnes

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
National Capital Authority chief executive Sally Barnes and Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Renewal project director Greg Tallantire. Picture: Karleen Minney

One of Canberra's iconic landmarks - Commonwealth Avenue Bridge - will be widened on each side by more than two metres to create less congested footpaths as part of a $137 million overhaul, making the popular bridge-to-bridge walk safer for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

