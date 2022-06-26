Just days after the Health Minister's warning that Canberra's hospitals were at their limit, the latest COVID-19 figures show hospitalisations have hit a new record of 116 patients.
Canberra has seen daily cases dip below 1000 for the first time in a week following the large winter spike that concerned ACT Health officials. However hospitalisations have continued to rise.
There were 116 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Saturday 8pm, marking the new record for the territory.
Of those, one patient is in the ICU and none on ventilation.
There were no deaths.
The ACT recorded 819 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Saturday, the first dip below 1000 new daily cases since last Monday.
There are currently 6179 active cases of the virus in the national capital.
On Friday, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said Canberra Hospital was "completely full" while Calvary was "also very busy" as the winter rush came through sooner than expected.
The ACT's COVID-19 pandemic death toll remains at 78.
Australia's COVID death toll stands at 24 for the latest 24-hour reporting period from the five states that have updated their figures. Victoria recorded 15 COVID-related deaths, New South Wales recorded 7 and Queensland 2. Tasmania, like the ACT, had no additional deaths.
There were 7461 new COVID cases recorded in NSW, with 1465 in hospital and 48 in intensive care.
In Victoria, state officials reported 5824 new COVID cases, with 451 in hospital, 28 in intensive care, and eight on ventilation.
Queensland officials reported 3048 new COVID cases, with 556 in hospital and eight in ICU.
In Tasmania, 777 new COVID cases were reported, with 48 in hospital and three in ICU.
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan stopped daily COVID updates on Friday and will move his state's pandemic updates to a weekly schedule from 1 July.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
