Thoroughbred Park's Matt Kolek reacts to 'disappointing' criticism of $40m government funding

Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:27am, first published 8:30am
Spectators watch starters in the mounting yard at Thoroughbred Park. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The acting chief executive of Thoroughbred Park has hit out at the "disappointing" criticism towards proposed funding of more than $40 million to the horse racing industry in the capital, but was hopeful negotiations would conclude this week.

