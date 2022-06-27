Raiders hooker Zac Woolford is eager for negotiations on a two-year contract to be wrapped up soon as he eyes a prolonged future in the NRL.
"Those [contract] conversations have started and we'd like to get something sorted sooner rather than later," Woolford told The Canberra Times ahead of the Raiders' clash on Sunday in Wollongong against the Dragons.
"I want to play footy in Canberra and everyone is well aware of that."
The No.9 has played every game for the Green Machine since his NRL debut in round 10, working in tandem with fellow rake Tom Starling.
The 25-year-old took a long route to the NRL after playing over 80 games in NSW Cup with four different clubs before being called up to first grade this season.
He said he now felt like he belonged at this level and was confident in his partnership with Starling.
"I'm starting to feel like that," Woolford said.
"Now that I'm here, I definitely don't ever want to let it go.
"The boys have been really good to me. I think me and Tommy complement each other really well. We've got very different styles, and we're winning games at the moment, so something's obviously working."
Woolford also credited the mentorship of coach Ricky Stuart in making the jump up.
"He's encouraged me to play my natural game. It's very easy to come into the NRL and be a little bit timid but he's constantly pushing me to do more," Woolford said.
"I love playing under Stick."
The Raiders were back at training on Monday after the week off for representative round, five-eighth Jack Wighton a welcome sight back at HQ having overcome the COVID-19 illness that kept him out of Origin II.
New Zealand internationals Joe Tapine and Jordan Rapana were due to return to work at Braddon on Tuesday with the Maroons' Josh Papalii.
"Everyone's really good and the spirits are very high," Woolford said after spending his week off in Sydney with his partner.
"Everyone's feeling very refreshed and ready to rip into the second half of the year."
Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh said Stuart urged the team to properly unwind during the break to come back ready as the pointy of end of the season approached.
"Ricky said we're not allowed in here for the whole week and get away from footy," Horsburgh said.
"I just chilled and played golf so I'm really refreshed and looking forward to the week ahead."
Sitting eighth on the NRL ladder, the 11th-placed Raiders are just two points behind the Red V, and this weekend presents as a huge opportunity to push for the top half of the table.
"This is a really important game for us," Woolford said.
"They're in the same boat as us, and we can't afford to be dropping games now, especially against teams in a similar position to us."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
