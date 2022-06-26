Canberra rugby league fans helped the ACT government make a compelling case to the NRL for Women's State of Origin to return to the capital next year after Friday's thrilling showdown.
A record-breaking crowd attendance of 11,321 at Canberra Stadium surpassed the 2019 Women's State of Origin mark of 10,515 set at North Sydney Oval, as NSW emerged victorious 20-14 over Queensland.
ACT Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry said it was a glowing endorsement of the rugby league passion in Canberra, particularly for the women's game, and hinted it was unlikely to be the last major fixture of its kind here.
"I was thrilled to see so much support for women's sport here in the nation's capital," she told The Canberra Times.
"I can't wait for more national women's rugby league games to be played in Canberra as we cheer on a Raiders women's team in 2023."
Earlier this month it was confirmed the Raiders were one of four expansion teams set to join the NRLW competition in 2023.
It couldn't have been a better advertisement for women's rugby league given the nailbiting, physical encounter Canberra was treated to in the Origin clash.
Passionate supporters at the game rode the rollercoaster at every high and low in a deafening chorus of cheers, chants - and boos - that moved the players.
"I always make sure that if there's a break in play, to take it in," NSW five-eighth Kirra Dibb said of the stadium atmosphere in her first Origin game back in blue since 2019.
"It is one of the coolest experiences ever hearing the crowd scream 'New South Wales'.
"That's more people than I played in front of at North Sydney Oval.
"It was so, so incredible to hear those chants and to feel the full support of our fans."
Nellie Doherty Medal winner Isabelle Kelly said she would support a Women's State of Origin fixture being played in Canberra in the future.
"It was just unreal to see that [record crowd] number on the screen," the Sky Blues star said post-game.
"The crowd lifted exactly when we needed them and it reminded me of North Sydney Oval in 2018 and 2019.
"It just goes to show how much people love women's footy. I hope it's here again next year."
NSW coach Kylie Hilder last week confirmed she was open to considering coaching opportunities with the Raiders' NRLW team next year after she completes her assistant duties with the Roosters this season.
She said it was a promising indicator of what the local fandom would be like for an NRLW team in the capital.
"It was great for Canberra that they got a really good crowd supporting both NSW and Queensland," Hilder said.
"It's going to be great for the Raiders moving forward. They've got some quality rugby league supporters here which is going to be good for their NRLW team."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
