ACT Police officers stopped a driver for speeding at 135km/h in a 90km/h zone.
The 19-year-old was almost 50km/h over the speed limit on Monday night in a Toyota sedan on Gungahlin Drive in Aranda.
Advertisement
Officers were undertaking speed enforcement checks throughout the Canberra region when they spotted the P-plater at about 9.30pm.
The driver accrued four demerit points and was issued a $700 fine, along with his licence being suspended for at least three months.
READ MORE:
When officers spoke to the man, he indicated that he just wanted to get home quickly.
The officer in charge from ACT road policing, Paul Hutcheson said this type of reckless behaviour is incredibly selfish and can have long lasting consequences.
"People need to consider that their choices on the road can kill. This young man could have injured himself or someone else last night," he said.
"2022 has been fraught with death. We need to take road behaviours more seriously."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.