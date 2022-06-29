The census is out, and it's told us a lot more about Canberra and Canberrans. For a start, there are more of us than we thought.
We've put together 15 questions from results to see how well you know the city and territory. And we haven't made them easy. But most, if not all, the answers have been in articles on the site since the data was published, so if you haven't read up yet, maybe now's your chance. There are plenty of links below.
Or you could take the test first and see how you go, then have a read to find out more.
Advertisement
Let us know in the comments how you did.
MORE CENSUS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.