The Canberra Times

How these cephalopods survived across two mass extinction events

By Qamariya Nasrullah
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:34am, first published June 29 2022 - 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hypothesised reconstruction of Vampyronassa rhodanica Credit: A. Lethiers, CR2P-SU.

When you think Jurassic Park, you probably imagine a chomping T-Rex, or even a giant snapping Mosasaurus leaping out of the ocean. But how about vampire squid?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.