The Great Australian Comedy Tour unloads in Canberra on Saturday

The Great Australian Comedy Tour arrives in Canberra on Saturday, the travelling cavalcade of comedians led by funny man and reality TV veteran Ryan Gallagher.
Stand-up comic Ryan, who was paired with Davina on Married at First Sight and then appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, is co-headlining the show with Chris Wainhouse, who has "received every accolade in comedy possible". Special guests will also be there on the night.
Canberra's show is this Saturday at 7pm at the Hellenic Club in Woden. General admission is $25.
Tickets from trybooking.com
