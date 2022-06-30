The ACT govt needs to build better cycling infrastructure

Mr D Kleeman (Letters, June 24) suggests that separated cycle infrastructure is less safe and that Pedal Power has long been advocating for separated cycleways. While this is true now for Pedal Power, it was a strong advocate of the 1990s and early 2000s cycle lane policy on high speed high volume roads as a cheap solution rather than protected cycleways.
Mr Kleeman needs to read more literature which shows that not only are protected cycleways safer, they also increase cycle participation overall - and especially by women. Separated infrastructure in the Netherlands is the world's safest place for cycling per billion kilometres cycled.
Advertisement
A 2019 study published by the Journal of Transport and Health said 13 years of data from 12 of America's largest cities found better safety outcomes were associated with a greater prevalence of bike facilities, particularly protected and separated bike facilities.
Brent Toderian, a former chief planner for Vancouver said in Canberra in 2017, "If you want to take cycling seriously, urban biking seriously, you have to build more ... separated cycling infrastructure ... Painted lanes won't do it. You will never get close to 10 per cent mode share. Which Vancouver already is."
While the inner north of Canberra is well into double figures mode share the overall ACT mode share is still only 3 per cent. The more we can do to get more people cycling the better.
Thank you The Canberra Times for the crop of letters exposing the hypocrisy of the Greens complaining about a government subsidy of a few millions to the racing industry while committing Canberran taxpayers to around $5 billion over the life of only two tram lines that will service only about 7 per cent of Canberrans at the expense of all.
This can be added to the Greens' penchant for destroying valuable trees when convenient and to the misinformation about Canberrans consuming 100 per cent renewable electricity.
As I darted out, shivering, to get my newspaper, having just been told by the little man on the wireless that it was currently minus 5 degrees, it occurred to me what a character-building job it must be for those people cruising around Canberra with their car windows down so they can throw copies of The Canberra Times onto the nature strips of subscribers.
I can't imagine how cold it must get. I always assumed their job was a tough one, but thinking about the requirements of their job on that minus 5 degree morning gave me an added appreciation of their efforts.
Australia has just gained an Assistant Minister for the Republic, Matt Thistlethwaite. He has apparently stated that this role includes public consultation on the model to be presented to the public. This will include open questions on the role of the British monarchy, how a president would be voted in, and whether Australia should remain in the Commonwealth.
Well, "excuse me" indeed.
The "role of the British monarchy" in an Australian republic is an oxymoron, "president" implies a political position to be fought over by the major parties, "voted in" confirms the blinkered presumption that nothing but a political position will be considered by the politicians. So much for consultation.
Australia needs an apolitical administrator-general to fulfil the constitutional role that ensures our democracy functions successfully, and a new role equivalent to a board chair oversighting, a depoliticised public service, including responsibility for ensuring apolitical executive appointments.
It seems like the government is preparing to make a meal out of a morsel to dish up a bill for a republic. We don't need chef Matt Thistlethwaite.
Before the Governor-General's tenure expires, the Prime Minister should forego the ego trip of deciding who should be the next governor-general. Instead, asking a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament to give his nominee a two thirds majority approval. To avoid embarrassing the nominee by disapproval, the PM should consult with the leader of the opposition to get him to second the motion and agree that all party members be given a free vote.
Simultaneous with the next election conduct a plebiscite using preferential voting to decide which of the following dishes should be put forward for a referendum: "A" no change. "B" create our own monarchy with a family that will comply with s44 of the Constitution. "C" the governor-general to be nominated by the PM and seconded by the leader of the opposition (as above). "D" the governor-general elected by the population at large, from candidates who meet pre-published merit requirements decided by the Parliament. In any case the title "governor-general" should be retained; no president.
If the result is for a change, then include the details of the preferred option in a bill for a referendum to be debated and when passed as an act of Parliament proceed to a referendum.
Peter McLoughlin (Letters, 25 June) reminds readers of the true meaning of "lefty" in relation to politics.
He said being a lefty means having a social conscience.
Advertisement
It's much the same with "woke" which, in its original usage, referred to those who are "alert to injustice in society, especially racism" (Oxford Languages). The pejorative misuse of both these terms has become commonplace among conservatives but in truth many, perhaps all but the most extreme right wing bigots, could be labelled "lefty" or "woke" when the correct definitions are applied.
The Morrison government, for example, upheld the concept of "closing the gap" of Indigenous disadvantage (even if they didn't do it very well). What could be more lefty or woke than that?
No matter how demeaning those taking the LNP to the far right and their dwindling supporter base might think terms like "lefty" and "woke" are, the fact is that there's a little bit of leftiness and wokeness in all of us.
That's why we now have an ALP government and a large, mainly teal, independent cross bench.
ACT Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry said the record number of people who attended the Women's State of Origin "was a glowing endorsement of the rugby league passion in Canberra". ("ACT government makes case to keep showpiece after record crowd", June 27).
However, compared to horse racing, both rugby codes are short-changed when it comes to government funding by about $5 million per annum per sport. Apart from Melbourne Cup Day and the Black Opal, how many people go to the races on a regular basis to justify this largesse? The Greens would probably like to know as well.
Advertisement
Perhaps she could mention this glowing endorsement by the people who were probably freezing in the stands to Andrew Barr. He seems to shift the goal posts when it comes to building or committing to a major upgrade of a rectangular sports field stadium regardless of the need. Minister Berry's praise rings hollow in these contexts.
Three Baltic nations, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, remember June 14, 1941 as a day of sorrow.
On that day 15,081 persons were deported from Latvia to Siberia. On the way 32 persons died. Families were separated. Age did not matter.
The deportees were put into cattle wagons with a hole in the corner for relieving themselves. In Siberia some died from hunger or from cold.
Some survived and were later allowed to return home.
My own father was deported in 1947. Approximately 200,000 were deported from all three states in 1949.
Advertisement
Putin's actions are killing many Ukrainians and destroying whole villages and towns.
Millions of Ukrainians are forced to leave their residences and flee to other countries.
Father Peter Day's letter on the vexed subject of banning abortions (Letters, June 29) reminds us that the same forces that provoked the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe vs Wade are active in Australia.
Now that we've significantly reduced the religious influence in the federal Parliament, that the Pope has endorsed the SCOTUS decision, and that the census shows a continuing rapid decline in religious belief, we can expect the religious right to step up their activities. The price of liberty is, as always, eternal vigilance.
Imagine if Russia or China were imprisoning truth-telling whistleblower Julian Assange. What contumely and condemnation we'd hear on all sides. But as it's Britain and the USA persecuting an Australian citizen that's alright then. Come on. Let's see the Australian government protect all Australians.
Our new PM needs to be careful he does not get the "where the bloody hell are you" tag when things at home need leadership and focus.
Advertisement
So we save face to the tune of billions of dollars with France but when it comes to helping Afghanistan after a massive earthquake we can only provide $1 million in emergency relief.
All this commentary about Greens Leader Adam Bandt not standing in front of the Australian flag. Seriously? Prime Minister and Cabinet's own flag protocols for a damaged Australian flag include cutting it into small pieces and putting it in the rubbish bin.
Three words from the Coalition in opposition give me encouragement as they are "suddenly supporting elderly". The three words? "Coalition in opposition".
Anyone who has read the letters pages of The Canberra Times in recent years is aware there is a small but vocal group of Canberrans with a near obsessive hatred of light rail.
If they each write another 10 letters a week for another decade they might persuade one or two readers to their position. Or not.
Either way, it will certainly be incredibly boring.
Advertisement
I'm confused by the term "independent internal audit" ("CIT stops internal audit...", canberratimes.com.au, June 28, p3).
If the auditor is from within the CIT, how are they independent?
If from without, how is it internal?
I also deplore the phrase "unclear deliverables". I think I know what it means; would it be in the class of "unknown unknowns"?
The Catholic Church bans contraception and abortion. What does this say about how it cares for women?
Deputy PM Marles' anachronistic thinking is on clear display with his extension of current top-brass appointments.
Advertisement
They are a chariot-age mob who would be repelled by next generation technological advances such as submersible drones that could displace submarines.
I see Anthony Albanese has warned the Czar. This could have even less effect than the last time an Australian PM "shirtfronted" Mr Putin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.