The ACT govt needs to build better cycling infrastructure

By Letters to the Editor
June 30 2022 - 7:45pm
Canberra needs to have more dedicated bicycle paths. Cycle lanes aren't good enough. Picture: Graham Tidy.

Mr D Kleeman (Letters, June 24) suggests that separated cycle infrastructure is less safe and that Pedal Power has long been advocating for separated cycleways. While this is true now for Pedal Power, it was a strong advocate of the 1990s and early 2000s cycle lane policy on high speed high volume roads as a cheap solution rather than protected cycleways.

