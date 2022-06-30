The ACT govt needs to build better cycling infrastructure

Simultaneous with the next election conduct a plebiscite using preferential voting to decide which of the following dishes should be put forward for a referendum: "A" no change. "B" create our own monarchy with a family that will comply with s44 of the Constitution. "C" the governor-general to be nominated by the PM and seconded by the leader of the opposition (as above). "D" the governor-general elected by the population at large, from candidates who meet pre-published merit requirements decided by the Parliament. In any case the title "governor-general" should be retained; no president.