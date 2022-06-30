The Canberra Times
Repair Cafe at Ginninderry on Sunday

Updated June 30 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:21am
The Repair Cafe is at Ginnderry on Sunday, making for a fun afternoon of fixing, mending and conversation.

