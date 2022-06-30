Repair Cafe at Ginninderry on Sunday

The Repair Cafe is at Ginnderry on Sunday, making for a fun afternoon of fixing, mending and conversation.
Bring along an item you can carry, and the team of volunteers will help repair or mend it with you.
You can also learn to knit your own beanie. All materials are supplied, just turn up.
It will all take place in The Link building, 1 McClymont Way, Strathnairn, from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.
A reminder the cafe is not a drop-off service and is staffed by volunteers sharing their skills.
