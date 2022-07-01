The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Red Cross blood donations are needed now more than ever with COVID and flu ravaging stocks

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Waterford has needed blood transfusions three times in her life. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The nation's supply of live-saving blood is under critical pressure with donations at record low levels amid COVID-19 and flu cancellations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.