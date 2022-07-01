The Canberra Institute of Technology has a new deputy chair of the board and will be hiring more executive staff as the integrity commission continues to investigate contracts worth $8.5 million to "systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
Incoming board chair Kate Lundy said she was honoured to take on the role but shared the community's concern that recent events had impacted the institute's reputation.
"The board is looking forward to working with the ACT government to strengthen CIT's governance framework and procurement and financial management to assure expenditure of public funding is aligned with the CIT's core purpose and mission," she said.
"I will work with my fellow CIT board members and executive team to achieve this goal."
Skills Minister Chris Steel appointed Natalie Howson as deputy chair of the CIT board for three years.
Ms Howson previously held a position on the CIT board from 2016 to 2019 in her capacity as director-general of the Education Directorate and is the current chair of the ACT Teacher Quality Institute board.
She has also served as director-general of the Community Services Directorate and has worked in the federal public service, including in Defence, the Health Insurance Commission and Centrelink.
"We welcome Natalie to the CIT board and look forward to her contribution to our work over the next three years," Ms Lundy said.
Ms Lundy said the CIT board would announce further appointments to augment the capacity of the CIT executive while chief executive Leanne Cover was on leave.
Ms Cover was stood down last week while an internal audit into the contracts was taking place. That audit was then suspended at the request of the integrity commission.
A $4.99-million contract to Mr Hollingworth's company ThinkGarden was suspended in mid-June after the CIT board could not guarantee that it presented value for money.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee reiterated concerns over the appointment of former Labor senator Kate Lundy as board chair as she was on the board when the contracts were signed.
"The minister has dropped the ball at every opportunity he had to fix this fiasco and the public are not buying it," Ms Lee said.
Mr Steel stood by the appointment of both women, who he said brought considerable experience in governance matters to board.
"Kate Lundy is someone that brings considerable experience from the defence industry and cybersecurity sectors and is the best person to provide continuity for the board as they address some of the matters that I have written to her about," Mr Steel said.
"I've written to her setting out my expectations as she comes into this role to strengthen governance arrangements and financial management for the CIT as well as focusing on their mission which is to deliver high quality vocational education and training."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
