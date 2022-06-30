The Canberra Times
Canberra light rail: $60 million contract awarded for the raising of London Circuit, work to begin later in 2022

Miriam Webber
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:59am, first published June 30 2022 - 10:45pm
The territory government has awarded Abergeldie Contractors a $60 million contract to raise London Circuit, with main construction works to begin later this year.

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

