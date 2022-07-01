Talk about controls here, and some police will retort that police face the ultimate accountability of having to bring cases before the courts, where they face intense legal scrutiny. But their dodgy data hardly ever comes before the courts. First, much of it is predictive, even if it informs operations. Second, in Australia, police have more or less consciously decided to use the new technology mostly for intelligence purposes, without disclosing to courts or defendants how they discovered vital forensic facts. Thus, if they have used mobile phones, face and number-plate recognition technology, and information obtained from banks - mostly procured informally rather than by documented procedures - they can tell a suspect they have information placing them near the scene of a crime. As often as not, the broad-sweep way of finding suspects through AI allows them to find others at the same location, leaving suspects to infer they were dobbed in, or identified by witnesses.

