Workmates rally to support the family of crane dogman Michael "Mick" Vecchi tragically killed in a motorcycle accident

Construction workers are rallying around the family of their respected and much-loved workmate Michael "Mick" Vecchi who tragically died in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind his fiancee and their nine-month-old son.
Mr Vecchi, 29, passed away on June 7 after suffering severe injuries from a motorcycle sidecar racing accident during an event in Newcastle.
He was due to marry his fiancee Kirsty in October and was a doting dad to his firstborn, Riley, now nine months old, and to his two stepsons.
Mr Vecchi worked as a dogman for Titan Cranes on the Civic Quarter 2 project in the city.
Josh Nichol and Leigh Radburn work for Construction Control on the site and were in constant contact with Mr Vecchi, who had the important task of directing the crane's movements by radio, ensuring everything went smoothly.
"He was happy-go-lucky, a larrikin," Mr Nichol said.
"He was a good mate to us. He would do anything for anybody. Even if he was about to go home or go to smoko, he would still do a job for you, always with a smile and a laugh."
The fundraiser has so far raised close to $10,000, to support Mr Vecchi's young family as they contemplate life without him.
"It's just one less thing they have to worry about."
Mr Vecchi, who lived in Googong, was also a much-loved, long-time member of the ACT Motorcycle Club.
His racing number was 329.
Workmate Leigh Radburn now wears that number on his hard hat at work as a tribute to Mr Vecchi.
He said the death of his mate had hit the worksite hard.
"When it happened, I rang my dad and kissed my kids. It makes you appreciate what you've got," Mr Radburn said.
Mr Nichol said he bonded with Mr Vecchi over the fact they had both just become dads.
"We were first-time fathers and you just couldn't contemplate not being there for your family," he said.
ACT Motorcycle Club president Brett Swale said Mr Vecchi had been part of the club since he was about five years old.
"He was a friend to everyone," Mr Swale said.
"He was one of the top riders on the eastern seaboard but he always helped the young riders and gave back to the young riders.
"He was a welder by trade and was always out doing work for the club."
Mr Vecchi was a highly-ranked rider but never let the racing take over his personal values.
"He was a good competitor but he was also known as the gentleman of the track," Mr Swale said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
