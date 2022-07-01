The Canberra Times
Workmates rally to support the family of crane dogman Michael "Mick" Vecchi tragically killed in a motorcycle accident

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:25am
Workman Josh Nichol and Leigh Radburn have set up a Go Fund Me page for the family of their much-loved workmate Michael "Mick" Vecchi who was a dogman for Titan Cranes on the Civic Quarter 2 site and tragically passed away last month as the result of a motorcycle accident. Picture: Karleen Minney

Construction workers are rallying around the family of their respected and much-loved workmate Michael "Mick" Vecchi who tragically died in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind his fiancee and their nine-month-old son.

