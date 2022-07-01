The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Royal Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is coming to Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Pictures: Supplied

From St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to the stage of the Canberra Theatre Centre, wunderkind cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is happy just to be performing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.