Josh Papalii named for Queensland Maroons, Jack Wighton NSW Blues' 18th man for State of Origin III.

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 4 2022
Raiders prop Josh Papalii will start against NSW in Origin III. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii has kept his spot for the Queensland Maroons' State of Origin series decider at Lang Park next Wednesday.

