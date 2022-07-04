Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii has kept his spot for the Queensland Maroons' State of Origin series decider at Lang Park next Wednesday.
But his Raiders teammate Jack Wighton has missed out on the 17 and was named NSW Blues' 18th man.
Advertisement
Maroons coach Billy Slater named Papalii to start in front row of the team he named on Monday.
There was discussion Papalii could miss out on game three after he played limited minutes in the opening two Origins.
But he'll head into Queensland camp as the Maroons look to seal the series at home.
Wighton will head into NSW Blues camp, but not as part of Blues coach Brad Fittler's starting side.
That's despite Wighton being clearly NSW's best player in Origin I before he missed out on the second game due to COVID-19.
Matt Burton starred in his place, with Fittler opting to stick with him and Stephen Crichton in the centres.
Slater has also stuck with centre Dane Gagai, who was also in the spotlight for a raft of missed tackles throughout the series.
The Maroons coach has brought Jeremiah Nanai into the second row to cover the absence of Felise Kaufusi, who flew to the USA to be with his sick father.
Nanai's North Queensland teammate Tom Gilbert has been brought onto the bench.
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Sam Walker have been named among the reserves.
Another Cowboy, Jordan McLean will make his Origin debut after Fittler named him to start in the front row in place of Payne Haas (shoulder).
More to come.
STATE OF ORIGIN III
July 13: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.10pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Jai Arrow, 16. Patrick Carrigan, 17. Tom Gilbert. Reserves: 18. Thomas Flegler, 19. Tom Dearden, 20. Beau Fermor, 21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 22. Sam Walker.
Blues squad: 1. James Tedesco (c), 2. Brian To'o, 3. Matt Burton, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Daniel Tupou, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Jake Trbojevic, 11. Cameron Murray, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Damien Cook, 15. Angus Crichton, 16. Junior Paulo, 17. Siosifa Talakai. Reserves: 18. Jack Wighton, 19. Nicho Hynes, 20. Clint Gutherson, 21. Jacob Saifiti, 22. Reece Robson.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.