The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL concedes Canberra Raiders should have received late penalty against St George Illawarra Dragons

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRL football boss Graham Annesley says Dragons halfback Ben Hunt should've been sin-binned three times in the final six seconds. Picture: Getty Images.

Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner says it's happened to them before and it feels like it happens to them more than anyone else - the Raiders being robbed and then the NRL apologising afterwards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.