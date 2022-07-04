It's his leadership and a solid platform at the start that Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater wants from Josh Papalii - rather than big minutes.
Slater has stuck with the Canberra Raiders enforcer in his starting front row for the State of Origin series decider at Lang Park next Wednesday.
That's despite speculation Papalii might be overlooked for game three after only playing a combined 48 minutes across the first two Origins.
It was a different story for his Raiders teammate Jack Wighton, who missed out on the NSW Blues starting 17 and was named 18th man instead - despite being the Blues' best in Origin I.
Papalii will play his 23rd Origin next week.
He only played 22 minutes in Origin I and 26 in game two, with Slater saying that was partly down to his plan for Papalii and how the game panned out.
"A bit of both. We know what Papa brings to our team. He's a real leader. He starts the game off really well for us," Slater said.
"Internally we understand what strengths our players have got and we try to play to them."
Slater has also stuck with centre Dane Gagai, who was also in the spotlight for a raft of missed tackles throughout the series.
The Maroons coach has brought Jeremiah Nanai into the second row to cover the absence of Felise Kaufusi, who flew to the USA to be with his sick father.
Nanai's North Queensland teammate Tom Gilbert has been brought onto the bench.
Another Cowboy, Jordan McLean, will make his Origin debut after Fittler named him to start in the front row in place of Payne Haas (shoulder).
Wighton will head into NSW Blues camp, but not as part of Blues coach Brad Fittler's starting side.
That's despite Wighton clearly NSW's best player in Origin I before he missed out on the second game due to COVID-19.
Matt Burton starred in his place, with Fittler opting to stick with him and Stephen Crichton in the centres - opting only to pick one of his two best centres so far this series.
Fittler said Burton offered more than Wighton, perhaps referring to the Canterbury half's booming left boot, which was why he opted for the former.
He also picked Cronulla centre Siosifa Talakai on the bench ahead of Wighton.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"That was a tough one, Siosifa gives us versatility on the bench and that's why we went with him instead of Jack," the Blues coach said.
"What Matt did in the second game offered us a little bit more, and what Jack brings is different to what Matt brings."
Wighton said he'd find a positive out of his omission from the Blues 17.
He revealed he'd struggled with the effects of COVID-19 for the first few days he was out of isolation, but he was now back to full fitness.
"We'll find a positive out of it ... I never thought I'd be lucky enough to pull [the Blues jersey] on and I've been lucky enough to do it 10 times," Wighton said.
"Probably the first three days after I got out [of isolation], my first few training sessions I was a bit rattled, but I feel good now. The lungs are good and back on the horse."
STATE OF ORIGIN III
July 13: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.10pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Jai Arrow, 16. Patrick Carrigan, 17. Tom Gilbert. Reserves: 18. Thomas Flegler, 19. Tom Dearden, 20. Beau Fermor, 21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 22. Sam Walker.
Blues squad: 1. James Tedesco (c), 2. Brian To'o, 3. Matt Burton, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Daniel Tupou, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Jake Trbojevic, 11. Cameron Murray, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Damien Cook, 15. Angus Crichton, 16. Junior Paulo, 17. Siosifa Talakai. Reserves: 18. Jack Wighton, 19. Nicho Hynes, 20. Clint Gutherson, 21. Jacob Saifiti, 22. Reece Robson.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
