ACT and the NT are not the only territories without rights

Maybe our Nick can train himself to refine his inevitable outbursts, so that words and phrases of disgust are replaced with well-rehearsed, positive phrases such as, "You and I see things differently, but I hope your talent as an umpire etc. reaches my level of talent", or, "I really, really want to break something, and this racket deserves to live another day, so instead I'll just bend this piece of soft iron made from the best of Australian iron ore into the Russian sickle shape for achieving world peace".