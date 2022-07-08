The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court sentences woman to good behaviour order for touching, bashing daughter because of sexual assault concern

By Toby Vue
July 8 2022 - 1:30am
A woman claimed she was only protecting her teenage daughter from a sexual assault after she touched the girl's vaginal area and used a belt and football boot to assault her, a court has heard.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

