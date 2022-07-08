The Canberra Times
Age of the Dragon

China COVID lockdowns leaves 11 million Chinese university graduates looking for work

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
July 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the next few weeks, China will record 10.8 million college graduates. Picture: Getty Images

It's the middle of the year and the Chinese government faces its annual problem: what to do with millions of university graduates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.