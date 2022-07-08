It took a change of government, but fairness and justice has prevailed ("Bernard Collaery welcomes decision by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to drop charges", canberratimes.com.au, July 8). Bernard Collaery will be able to get on with his legal practice and his life generally. Let's hope that his unfair treatment will not reduce the courage he has shown in standing up against the injustice of powerful interests. Not speaking up allows injustice to prosper in secret.