A mid-century Deakin home designed by the late Derek Wrigley has been listed for sale with price expectations sitting in the high $3 million range.
Located just behind The Lodge, 5 Daly Street was built for an ANU academic and his wife around 1963 and is currently owned by a foreign ambassador.
Advertisement
The property spans a generous 1273-square-metre block and is located on land governed by the National Capital Authority.
Under NCA zoning, the block has the potential to be redeveloped with two dwellings.
Described by the designer as a "quiet, restrained house", the home spans just 160 square metres and features four bedrooms, one bathroom, a studio, study and sun room.
The home's L-shaped design means the living spaces face inward to the property rather than the street.
Mr Wrigley, whose works ranged from homes and furniture to graphics and sculpture, was lauded as a "pioneering people-focused designer". He died in June 2021, aged 97.
According to his website, Mr Wrigley designed the Daly Street home for anthropologist and ANU academic Derek Freeman and his wife Monica.
He noted the house "was ground-hugging, with a long, low elevation to the street".
"Coleman oil heater set in a pit in the central corridor. Sun room and study was set in the [north-west] corner. Brick veneer walls and a corrugated steel roof," Mr Wrigley wrote.
He noted, following the passing of Mr and Mrs Freeman, the house was sold in 2012 to Arthur Spyrou, currently the Australian Ambassador to Greece.
CoreLogic records show the home last sold for $1,315,000 in 2012.
Mr Wrigley was said to have played a pivotal role in the growth of the design profession in Australia. After moving to Canberra in the late 1950s, Mr Wrigley took over as the ANU's designer and architect and grew the university's design unit to include landscape, graphics, furniture, building and industrial design.
Selling agent Dan McAlpine and Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra are marketing the home for sale by negotiation.
Mr McAlpine declined to confirm the seller.
He anticipated buyer interest in the $3.7 million to $3.95 million range and said the home would appeal to two types of buyers.
Advertisement
"One being the person that's looking to redevelop on that parcel of land ... and it does lend itself to being able to build two dwellings on it," he said.
"It's almost pancake-flat, north to the rear. So as far as an aspect, rectangular block goes, it's perfect."
The other potential buyer, Mr McAlpine said, was someone with an appreciation of mid-century design with the means to restore the home and improve its energy efficiency aspects.
"Nothing's been altered, nothing's been changed, which is a rarity," he said.
"It'd be lovely to think that someone may keep it but equally everyone that we've had through [the home] also appreciates the fact that to bring it up to modern standards whilst keeping the [original] features is going to be a significant cost."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Advertisement
The median sales price for houses in Deakin was $1,955,000 in March, up from $1,466,250 the year prior.
Recent sales in the suburb include 77 National Circuit, which sold at auction in April for $4,551,000, also through Belle Property Canberra.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.